Toronto groups say gun control must be a priority as Canadians choose their next federal leaders

On Tuesday, the Coalition for Gun Control (CGC), Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns, the YWCA, Regent Park Mothers for Peace, and Danforth Families for Safe Communities (DFSC) shared this message during news conference in downtown Toronto, where they underlined the importance of not reversing recent advancements on national gun policy, notably the nationwide ban on the sale, transfer, and import of handguns.

Calling this policy a “game changer,” they say it prioritizes the safety of Canadians over the hobbies of collectors and target shooters, which the groups charge is being overshadowed by the smuggling of American guns across the border.

“Working with many groups, we have seen real progress — banning assault-style weapons, improving background checks, and working to stop illegal guns at the border,” said Ali Demircan, of DFSC.

“These are not political wins; they are public safety wins. We must continue to take steps that prevent further loss of life and not give in to easy slogans that mimic failed American policies. In this election, we ask our fellow Canadians to choose public safety over political pandering.”

Demircan, who is from Scarborough, survived the Danforth shooting and since then has been advocating for stronger gun control laws across Canada.

Ali Demircan gun control newser April 15 Danforth Famiiies for Safe Communities member Ali Demircan speaks to the media following an April 15 news conference on gun control and the federal election.

The groups say the federal election campaign is being “fought against the backdrop of the current U.S. administration’s s threats to our economy, security, and way of life” and work must continue to protect Canada’s laws and border from “weak, U.S.-style gun policy and illegal smuggling.”

They also underline that Canada must heed the recommendations of the Mass Casualty Commission, which calls for a ban on guns that “serve no legitimate purpose,” notably military-style, semi-automatic firearms that are not “reasonably” used in hunting, as well as complete the planned buyback of such weapons.

“Despite the imagined threats Canada presents to America, the fact is that half of the guns recovered in crime in Canada are smuggled in from the U.S.,” said Toronto Metropolitan University professor Wendy Cukier, of CGC.

“We need to address the flow of illegal guns as well as the spillover of American rhetoric. There is simply no right to bear arms in Canada. While recognizing the hunting rights of Indigenous peoples, we need strong controls on all firearms. The evidence is clear, half the guns recovered in crime in Canada were at one time legally owned and we need to reduce the risk of misuse and diversion of legal firearms.”

Wendy Cukier April 15 gun control newser Toronto Metropolitan University professor Wendy Cukier, of the Coalition for Gun Control, speaks during an April 15 news conference.

Heather McGregor, YWCA Toronto’s CEO and a member of the Coalition for Gun Control, said every day her organization sees the role guns play in curtailing the lives of clients and even staff.

“There is a lot of discussion in this election campaign about what makes Canada different from our neighbour to the south. Surely, a large part of what makes us strong and distinct is our gun laws. We put people and communities first,” she said.

“That is why we are standing here today: to say that implementing the laws we have on the books must be a top priority for a new government in Canada. A government that puts its elbows up must ensure this includes using our existing protections to defend against the guns used to kill people and terrorize communities.”

Trauma surgeon Dr. Najma Ahmed serves as the co-Chair of Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns and noted that scientific literature, including a recent Canadian study on global firearm violence, shows laws restricting private access to guns prevent injury and death.

The groups add that this study reinforces the importance of recent federal gun control laws, and “can inform the public discourse as gun lobby groups seek to discredit them.”

They say it also serves to “spark all political parties to commit to further strengthening gun laws, protecting the border from U.S. smuggled guns, and proceeding with a buyback of assault-style firearms.”

“We need to strengthen, not weaken, the evidence-based gun control laws that keep us safe,” Ahmed said in a release.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network along with Regent Park Mother’s for Peace added that the risk of gun violence can be reduced by investing in programs that address hate, as well as poverty reduction, education, and housing.

“We must prioritize gun control to ensure a safer future for all, allowing our communities to heal and thrive,” said Sureya Ibrahim, of Regent Park Mothers for Peace.

“We have witnessed the devastating impact of gun violence, which has left many families shattered and communities traumatized. It is heartbreaking to see mothers who have lost their children; their lives are forever altered. The change needs to start with us, and it must start now.”