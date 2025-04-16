154 kilograms of cocaine stopped near Ambassador Bridge

Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have stopped 154 kilograms of cocaine from coming into Canada via the Ambassador Bridge.

The interception took place on Tuesday. The suspect vehicle was chosen for examination, leading to a physical inspection. Officers said they recovered “bricks of a white powdery substance”, that was inside two duffel bags and four moving boxes.

Testing confirmed the substance was cocaine.

“Our ports of entry are not thoroughfares for illegal drugs and we will continue to hold the line against transnational criminal activity,” said Acting Port Director David Beculheimer.

The drugs, truck, and trailer were all seized. The U.S. CBP said an Indian citizen is facing federal prosecution.

“We work diligently to enable fair, competitive, and compliant trade and a significant part of that is stopping those who seek to exploit import and export processes for illicit gain,” said Director of Field Operations, Marty Raybon.

ICE Homeland Security Investigations has taken over the investigation.