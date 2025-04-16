Wooden Bunny Stacker recalled due to excess level of lead

A product from a popular U.S. and Canada toy company is being recalled nationally for containing lead.

Health Canada on Wednesday announced a national recall for Ganz’s Wooden Bunny Stacker.

According to the recall, the orange silicone disk section of the children’s toy contains levels of lead that exceed the allowable limit under the Toys Regulations, posing a risk of lead exposure to children.

Affected product has the item number BGE10631, with UPC 696322744489 and batch/date code 89223.

“Lead is toxic if ingested, especially to children. A range of serious health effects have been associated with exposure to lead including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, serious brain injury, convulsions, coma, as well as effects related to the liver, kidneys, heart and immune system,” the notice recall reads.

“In extreme cases, there have been deaths. Since lead builds up in the body, ongoing exposure to even very small amounts of lead can result in large amounts of lead being present in the body.”

The company reported that three units of the affected product were sold nationally, from November 2024 to March 2025.

According to the notice, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of April 7, 2025.

Consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the recalled Wooden Bunny Stacker and contact Ganz for information on how to obtain a refund.

Consumers can contact Ganz by telephone at 1-800-263-2311 between 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET. or by email at customerservice@ganz.com.

The recall notice also notes the products should not be redistributed, sold or given away, as per the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act.

Health Canada is asking consumers to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.