Air Canada flight from Las Vegas to Toronto forced to make emergency landing in Iowa

An Air Canada flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Des Moines International Airport on Wednesday after “an odour of smoke” was detected in the flight deck, according to a statement from the airline.

Air Canada Rouge Flight 1702 was scheduled to fly from Las Vegas to Toronto, but was forced to divert to Des Moines, Iowa. The airline told CTVNews.ca that there were 176 passengers on board, but no injuries have been reported.

“The A321 aircraft landed normally and as per standard procedure, was immediately evaluated after landing by airport response teams, and then cleared to taxi to the gate,” Air Canada said.