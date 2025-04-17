Quebec couple accused of killing man’s ex-wife may have used smuggled poison

A Quebec couple is accused of using smuggled poison to kill the man's ex-wife. (Noovo Info)

A Quebec couple on trial for murder may have smuggled deadly poison in a Coca-Cola bottle, Noovo Info has learned.

Jacques Adonai Charpentier, 41, and Mélissa Estimé, 24, were at the Montreal courthouse on Tuesday to face charges in the death of Odna Daudier, Charpentier’s ex-wife.

According to court documents, Estimé traveled to the Dominican Republic to purchase the deadly poison one month before Daudier was found dead.

Numerous texts and audio messages between the two defendants were submitted to the courts, revealing details about the alleged premeditation of the murder.

Some of the information heard includes that the couple allegedly purchased and installed a GPS tracker under Daudier’s vehicle in the months leading up to her murder. Charpentier repeatedly ordered Estimé to keep track of the victim and she, in turn, regularly sent him screenshots of the victim’s geolocation.

According to the court documents, Charpentier messaged two women, one in the Dominican Republic and another in Haiti, about obtaining a vial of the poison.

One month before the murder, in April 2022, the court heard that the couple was told the poison was available.

Records show Charpentier buying Estimé a plane ticket to the Dominican Republic.

The accused allegedly tested the poison on a stray dog to verify its effectiveness.

Meanwhile, experts have been unable to confirm the cause of Daudier’s death.

Charpentier and Estimé are facing charges of first-degree murder.

This story has been updated from its original version.