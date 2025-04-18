What’s open and closed across Canada during the Easter long weekend

Chocolate rabbits wait to be decorated at the Cocoatree chocolate shop, April 8, 2020, in Lonzee, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

The Easter long weekend means many grocery stores, banks and shops will be closed or running at reduced hours.

Good Friday on April 18 is a public holiday across most of Canada. The exception is Quebec, where employees typically get Easter Monday, Good Friday or both off.

Federal offices are also typically closed on both days. Many shops and businesses may also be closed only on Friday and for Easter Sunday on April 20.

In case you need to send a parcel, replace a passport or stock up on chocolate Easter eggs, here’s what’s open and closed over the long weekend.

Schools

Get ready to keep your kids busy, as schools will largely be closed across Canada on both Friday and Monday.

Shops, grocery stores, pharmacies and malls

While there may be exceptions, expect larger shops, grocery stores and malls to be closed on both Friday and Sunday.

Smaller shops, convenience stores, pharmacies, restaurants and bars may remain open, but possibly at reduced hours.

Many businesses and workplaces will be open on Monday.

Banks

Banks are typically closed both Friday and Sunday, although ATMs can still be used. Some banks may be closed all weekend, so be sure to check. Most reopen on Monday. Canada’s stock markets will only be closed for Good Friday.

Postal Service

Canada Post will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, with no mail collection or delivery. Purolator, UPS and FedEx will only be closed for Good Friday.

Other mail and parcel delivery services may be available.

Government offices

Municipal, provincial and federal government offices will typically stay closed from Friday to Monday. That includes passport offices and Service Canada locations.

Emergency consular services for Canadians abroad is available 24/7. It is also possible to get emergency statutory holiday passport service.

Alcohol and cannabis

Expect many provincially owned alcohol and cannabis stores to be closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday. Private operators may remain open throughout the long weekend.

Transportation and gas stations

Many transit services will be running on reduced or holiday schedules on Friday, Sunday and possibly Monday. Visit their websites to confirm schedules.

Gas stations generally remain open.

Movie theatres

Many movie theatres are open during the holiday weekend. Check their websites to confirm schedules.

Tourist attractions

Major tourist attractions typically stay open during the long weekend, although holiday hours may be in effect.