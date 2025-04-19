Ford recalls nearly 14,000 vehicles over risks of brake fluid leaks

In this file photo, a line of unsold 2024 F150 pickup trucks sit at a Ford dealership Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Nearly 14,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles are being recalled over potential brake-fluid leaks, according to a Transport Canada notice last updated Thursday.

The expanded recall affects 2017 Ford F-150s, 2017 and 2018 Ford Expeditions and 2017 and 2018 Lincoln Navigators, particularly certain vehicles equipped with a 3.5 L Ecoboost engine, the notice reads.

At issue is the vehicles’ braking system. According to the notice, brake fluid may leak between the master cylinder and booster on affected models, potentially reducing the effectiveness of the brakes, extending stopping distances and increasing risks of a crash.

If this occurs, owners may be alerted by the vehicles themselves, the recall notes, as a warning chime and red brake indicator may activate if an issue is detected.

Transport Canada says Ford will notify owners by mail and advise them to bring their vehicle to a dealership for an inspection and replacement parts, as needed.

Owners of affected vehicles can reach Ford by phone at 1-800-565-3673, or online at the manufacturer’s recall support page.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published a similar recall earlier this month, listing 123,611 F-150s, Expeditions and Navigators as potentially affected by the risk of brake fluid leaks.