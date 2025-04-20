Liberals ahead by 6 points with a week left in the federal election campaign: Nanos

CTVNews.ca will have exclusive polling data each morning throughout the federal election campaign. Check back each morning to see the latest from a three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research - CTV News and the Globe and Mail’s official pollster. Note: Surveys were not conducted on Good Friday.

The Liberals have a six-point advantage over the Conservatives on Day 29 of the 36-day federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research on April 16, 17 and 19 has the Liberals at 43 per cent over the Conservatives who are at 37 per cent nationally.

Nanos ballot as of April 20, 2025 (Nanos Research)

The New Democratic Party has risen a few points to 11 per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (six per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

Regional support

Regionally, Liberals are ahead in Ontario, Atlantic Canada and Quebec; while Conservative support is the strongest in the Prairies and they’ve picked up a slight lead again in B.C.

In Ontario, the Liberals have a 10-point advantage in the rolling sample and are at 48 per cent versus the Conservatives at 38 per cent. The NDP have gone up a few points and are at 11 per cent.

The Liberals continue their lead in Quebec and are at 42 per cent compared with the Conservatives at 21. The Bloc Quebecois is in second place at 26 per cent.

In the Prairies, the Conservatives continue to dominate with 54 per cent of those surveyed backing them, versus 32 per cent for the Liberals.

In B.C., the Liberals are down several points at 40 while the Conservatives have gone up to 43. The NDP are at 13.

The strong Liberal lead in the Atlantic region continues but it’s down while Conservatives have gone up. Liberals have 52 per cent support versus 32 per cent for the Conservatives. The NDP remain far behind in the region at 12 per cent.

Who is preferred prime minister?

When it comes to whom Canadians prefer as prime minister, Carney has an 11-point advantage, with 45 per cent choosing him over Poilievre, who sits at 34 per cent. Singh remains a distant third at seven per cent.

“The impact of the two leadership debates is starting to play itself out with polling completed on Saturday,” said Nik Nanos, chief data scientist at Nanos Research and official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail. He said on the preferred prime minister tracking both Poilievre and Singh “showed upward movement numerically while Carney is down four points.”

Nanos preferred PM as of April 20, 2025 (Nanos Research)

By gender and age

A gender breakdown of Nanos tracking shows women continue to be more likely to vote Liberal than men. Forty-seven per cent of women surveyed said they would support the Liberals, compared with 30 per cent who’d vote Conservative. Seven per cent of women back the NDP.

Meanwhile, the number of men who said they would vote Liberal is at 39 per cent, compared with 44 for the Conservatives. Eight per cent of men surveyed would vote NDP.

The Conservative advantage among voters under 35 has shrunk by a few points, with 39 per cent of those surveyed backing them versus 38 for the Liberals. Fifteen per cent chose the NDP.

Meanwhile, Conservatives have pulled slightly ahead among those aged 35 to 54, at 41 per cent versus 39 per for the Liberals.

The Liberals continue to do significantly better among older voters. Fifty per cent of those aged 55 and up said they would back the Liberals, versus 33 for the Conservatives.

Methodology

CTV-Globe and Mail/Nanos Research tracking survey, April 16, 17 and 19, 2025, n=1,293, accurate 2.7 percentage points plus or minus, 19 times out of 20. Percentages are weighted to be representative of the population by age, gender and stratified by geography.