More than half a million in attendance for Surrey Vaisakhi parade, the world’s largest

More than 550,000 people attended the Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (X.com / @SurreyMayor)

More than half a million people attended the 2025 Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade on Saturday, making it once again the largest annual celebration of the Sikh holiday in the world.

Nearly two dozen floats processed along 128 Street from Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar, drawing a crowd of more than 550,000 along the parade route.

“What we witnessed today was a beautiful expression of unity, diversity, and shared joy,” said parade spokesperson Moninder Singh, in a statement.

“The Surrey Nagar Kirtan is an opportunity for the Sikh community to share its history, practices, commitment to human rights and sovereignty, and engage with all those people and communities who call Surrey and Canada home. We’re thrilled to see this tradition continue to flourish and bring people together.”

Vaisakhi celebrates the creation of the Khalsa in 1699, as well as marking the beginning of the spring harvest season in Punjab.

In addition to the Nagar Kirtan – the singing of hymns in the streets – the parade route is lined by volunteer-run food stalls serving free vegetarian meals for attendees, in keeping with Sikh tradition.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre – each of whom was campaigning in B.C. Saturday – were among those who marched in the parade.

Local and provincial politicians also attended.

Federal Liberal Leader Mark Carney was not in attendance.

Saturday’s event marked the 26th year of Surrey Khalsa Day celebrations. The Vancouver Nagar Kirtan, which took place last weekend, has been held since 1979.

On Saturday morning, organizers of the Vancouver event arrived at the Khalsa Diwan Society to find that the gurdwara had been vandalized with pro-Khalistan and anti-India messages.

Khalistan is the name used to refer to the part of Punjab in India and Pakistan that separatists would like to establish as an independent Sikh nation.