Member of Newfoundland and Labrador broadcasting family killed by California police

ST. JOHN’S — A member of the family behind the first television station in Newfoundland and Labrador was killed in an altercation with police in California last week.

Lindsey Andrews, general manager of the Newfoundland Broadcasting Company, says in a statement today the company and its founding family are grieving the death of Geoffrey Stirling.

A news release from the Newport Beach Police Department says Stirling was stopped by police on Thursday for a traffic violation as he was riding his motorcycle.

The release dated Friday says Stirling “became unco-operative” and grabbed an officer’s Taser before being shot by police.

Stirling, a resident of Laguna Niguel, Calif., was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and the state’s Department of Justice is investigating.

Geoffrey Stirling was the son of Scott Stirling, chief executive of the broadcasting company that owns and operates NTV, which began broadcasting in 1955 as CJON.

Andrews says 45-year-old Geoffrey Stirling worked with many people at the company.

“He was a very positive individual, always willing to learn new things and wanting to contribute to the success of the company,” Andrews says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2025.

