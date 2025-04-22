Hudson’s Bay ends employee commissions on cosmetics, big-ticket items: Unifor

TORONTO — Canada’s largest private sector union says Hudson’s Bay has ended commission pay for workers as the company liquidates most of its stores.

Unifor says its members were informed that commissions were eliminated as of April 20 for staff working in cosmetics departments and those who earn extra cash on sales of big-ticket items such as appliances.

The union says these workers will be shifted to a base salary only, with Hudson’s Bay citing reduced product inventory and sales as the rationale for the decision.

Hudson’s Bay did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Unifor’s allegations, which the union says has prompted a grievance.

Two Unifor locals represent about 595 HBC employees at Ontario stores in Windsor, Kitchener, and Toronto, as well as workers at the company’s fulfilment centres.

The move comes as Hudson’s Bay winds down all but six of the stores it and its sister Saks companies run as its restructuring under court protection from creditors continues.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press