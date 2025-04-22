Hudson’s Bay sees interest in 65 of its leases: court documents

People walk past the Hudson's Bay department store in downtown Montreal on Monday, March 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

TORONTO — A process to find takers for leases held by Hudson’s Bay has generated plenty of interest.

A new court filing made in the company’s creditor protection case says 18 unnamed parties submitted letters of intent expressing interest in a total of 65 leases.

The filing says some of those letters were submitted by landlords and many made a play for several of the same leases.

Some potential buyers are interested in other Hudson’s Bay assets being offered as part of a separate sales process, thought the document does not say what they are specifically.

Thirty-six of the company’s leases did not generate any bids.

The hunt for businesses to take over leases comes after Hudson’s Bay filed for creditor protection last month and began liquidating all but six of the stores it and its sister Saks businesses have in Canada.

Article by Tara Deschamps.