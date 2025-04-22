Players plead not guilty, jury selection underway in former world junior hockey players’ sex assault trial

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote are seen in this courtroom sketch on April 22, 2025.

In front of a packed court room, five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team have officially pleaded not guilty.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton are all present in the London, Ont. court room on Tuesday.

Following the not guilty pleas, Justice Maria Carroccia started by explaining the role of the juror. She said because of the anticipated length and public interest of the trial, 14 people will be selected to serve out of a pool of more than 200 people with two alternates being chosen, and released when the trial begins.

Occupations of the potential jurors range from registered nurse, early childhood educator, dairy farmer, restaurant manager, student and florist.

Because the trial is scheduled for eight weeks, Carroccia noted the impact this may have on the jurors ability to work, and has requested that each person get $150 per day starting on day one of the trial, even when the jury is not needed, until trial has concluded.

“You’re being asked to drop what you are doing in your everyday lives and serve as a juror,” said Carroccia. “It almost always involves some personal hardship and inconvenience… at the same time, those 14 people will have a challenging and rewarding experience, one you will never forget."

When the court broke for lunch at 1 p.m., six jurors had been selected, including five women and one man.

Former world juniors Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and Michael McLeod appear at a London, Ont., courthouse on April 22, 2025 (CTV News/Pool)

A total of 47 people have been named as part of the witness list who may appear over the course of the trial, including Cale Makar who currently plays for the Colorado Avalanche and Robert Thomas who plays for the St. Louis Blues - both teams are currently in the NHL playoffs.

Other potential witnesses include former Team Canada Assistant Coach Tim Hunter, former OPP officer Bob Martin, a security officer for Hockey Canada and London Knights, and Glen McCurdie, Hockey Canada’s former VP of Insurance and Risk Management.

The five men were charged with sexual assault early last year following an incident that allegedly took place in London, Ont., in June 2018.

The complainant, known as E.M., cannot be identified under a standard publication ban.

— with files from TSN’s Rick Westhead