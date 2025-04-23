First witness takes the stand in sexual assault trial of former world junior hockey players

(L-R) Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Dillon Dube, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod arrive at the Ontario Court of Justice in London, Ont. on April 23, 2025. (Source: Pool image)

Warning: This story contains graphic details.

The first witness was called on day two in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team.

All five players, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, and Cal Foote, were seated at separate tables with their respective legal teams.

The day started at 10:06 a.m., Justice Maria Carroccia entered the court room and after some legal discussion between the Crown and the defendants’ lawyers, the jury, made up of 11 women and three men, was brought into the room at 10:33.

Once the jury was seated, the charges were presented to them, as well as the players’ pleas, and Carroccia proceeded with her instructions.

“...Do not let anyone talk you about this case, tell them that you are not at liberty to talk to them.,” said Carroccian. “The only information that can be considered during deliberation is the information received in the courtroom – do not seek out other information about the case."

Carroccia went on to say, “Sexual assault can take place in many different circumstance between all kinds of people who react in all kinds of ways… do not jump to conclusions… there is no single way or rule how people involved in any sexual encounter, behave during and afterwards.”

After a recess, the jury was brought back into the court room at 12:16 p.m. and Crown attorney Heather Donkers began with her opening remarks - outlining the case and what evidence is expected to be presented over the course of the trial.

“This is a case about consent, and equally as important, this is a case about what is not consent,” opened Donkers. “This case is not about whether E.M. [the complainant] said no, or removed herself from an unwelcome situation when she had the opportunity.”

Donkers went on to say, “This case is about whether E.M. voluntarily agreed to engage in each and every instance of sexual touching that took place, at the time that they happened. At the end of this trial, we will ask you to find each of the five defendants guilty of sexual assault because they touched E.M. sexually without her voluntary agreement to each act when it took place.”

It was explained to the jury that, “It is anticipated that you are going to hear from E.M., and others in the room, that in this context, each of the five accused in this case had sexual contact with [the complainant] without her voluntary agreement to the specific acts that took place.”

Following Donkers remarks, she gave an agreed statement of facts between the Crown and defendants.

Justice Maria Carroccia, left to right, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote are shown in court in this courtroom sketch made in London, Ont., on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould Justice Maria Carroccia, left to right, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote are shown in court in this courtroom sketch made in London, Ont., on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

Donkers told the jury that on June 18, 2018, E.M., who was then 20, went out to Jack’s Bar in London with a group of friends and consumed about eight alcoholic drinks over the course of the evening. While she was at the bar, McLeod and Dube were among the hockey players who surrounded E.M. on the dance floor, Donkers said.

Shortly after 1:20 a.m., McLeod and E.M. left the bar together and went to McLeod’s room – Room 209 – at the Delta Armouries Hotel in London where the hockey players were staying. Donkers said E.M. and McLeod engaged in consensual sex.

Over the course of an initial investigation in 2022, police were given videos from McLeod’s phone that were taken inside a downtown London bar.

“…We anticipate you will hear [E.M.] testify that when she was in this hotel room, at age 20, intoxicated, and a group of large men that she did not know were speaking to each other as if she were not there, and then they started telling her to do certain things, she did not feel that she had a choice in the matter. On occasion, she tried to leave the room, but the men coaxed her into staying. And so, she found herself going through the motions, just trying to get through the night by doing and saying what she believed that they wanted.”

Donkers said jury members would hear testimony about two brief videos that were taken by McLeod of [E.M.] towards the end of the night, in which [E.M.] made statements including “it was all consensual.”

“Please listen very carefully when [E.M.] testifies about what was happening before and during the recording of these videos,” Donkers said. “Pay close attention not only to what was said in these videos, but also what was not said... At the end of the trial the Crown expects to argue that these videos are not evidence of consent to any of the specific acts that the charges relate to.”

London police Det. Tiffany Waque, who has been with the service since since 2012, was the first person to be called to the stand to help give a clearer picture of the timeline of events.

Court broke for a lunch break around 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, all five defendants pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, with McLeod also pleading not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The players were charged last year in relation to an incident that allegedly took place in the city in June 2018.

The complainant cannot be identified under a standard publication ban.

A jury of 14, plus two alternates, was selected yesterday, comprising a majority of women, and the trial is expected to begin on Wednesday, lasting approximately eight weeks.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here .

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here. ​