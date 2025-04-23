Toronto man charged with murder of 63-year-old Sask. First Nation woman

Pearl Benson, 63, died in a hospital in North Battleford after being found seriously injured in October. (Source: Eternal Memories Funeral)

A Toronto man faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a 63-year-old Saskatchewan First Nation woman in North Battleford last fall.

After a months-long investigation into the suspicious death of Pear Benson, a 63-year-old from Red Pheasant First Nation, police arrested 22-year-old Billy Leon at a correctional centre in Manitoba.

Benson was found seriously injured in downtown North Battleford on the night of Oct. 16, 2024, according to a Saskatchewan RCMP news release. Paramedics rushed her to hospital for treatment, where she was later declared dead.

Leon, who hails from Toronto, is charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with release order conditions.

He’s scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Thursday.

The Saskatchewan RCMP says major crimes continues to investigate the killing.