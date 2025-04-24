Hudson’s Bay auction of items including 1670 royal charter can go ahead, judge rules

The 1670 royal charter, which was signed by King Charles II to establish Hudson's Bay, is shown on display at the Manitoba Museum in this 2020 handout photo. (The Canadian Press / Handout - Manitoba Museum)

TORONTO — An Ontario judge says he will give Hudson’s Bay permission to start preparing to auction off its art, artifacts and the 355-year-old royal charter that launched the company.

Superior Court judge Peter Osborne says he feels the auction is reasonable because it balances the needs of Hudson’s Bay with its creditors and others stakeholders.

Hudson’s Bay argued the auction to be run by Heffel Gallery Ltd. would ensure its 1,700 pieces of art and more than 2,700 artifacts get the care, consideration and expertise they need.

The company will return to court at a later date with Heffel to outline how the auction would work but today’s approval offers a chance for items to be withdrawn, if they are deemed to have historical or cultural significance making them not suitable for auction.

In the lead up to the court hearing archival institutions, Indigenous groups, governments and historians argued they don’t want the pieces to be a second thought or fall into private hands.

Approval for the auction comes a day after Hudson’s Bay, which is Canada’s oldest company, revealed it will liquidate its six remaining stores not already part of a selloff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2025.

Article written by Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press