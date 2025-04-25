Jury expected back in court Friday in sexual assault trial of former junior hockey players

A courtroom sketch of Justice Maria Carroccia presiding over the sexual assault trial of five former Team Canada junior hockey players. April 24, 2025. (Source:

The jury in the sexual assault trial of five former world junior hockey players will be back in a London, Ontario courtroom on Friday.

The trial of Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote got underway earlier this week but jurors were dismissed early on Wednesday after the judge said something had come up that needed to be discussed with the lawyers.

The players have pleaded not guilty to an alleged incident that took place in a hotel room in the city in June 2018.

The trial is expected to last about eight weeks.