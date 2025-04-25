LIVE: Mistrial declared in sexual assault trial of former junior hockey players

Jury selection is underway for the second time in the high-profile sexual assault case against five former junior hockey players.

Around 11:25 a.m., formal selection began with a total of 16 jurors to be selected, 12 of which will decide the case.

When court broke for lunch just after 1 p.m., seven jurors had been selected - four men and three women.

The previous jury comprised 11 women and three men.

Earlier in the day, a mistrial was declared.

“I’m sorry to have to tell you I’ve declared a mistrial in this case,” said Justice Maria Carroccia. “As a result of that, this jury is going to be discharged, you are free to go.”

A mistrial is a trial that is not successfully completed due to a significant error or problem that prevents a fair verdict from being reached.

Carroccia said the first witness will be called on Monday.

The trial of Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote got underway earlier this week but jurors were dismissed early on Wednesday after the judge said something had come up that needed to be discussed with the lawyers.

The players have pleaded not guilty to an alleged incident that took place in a London, Ont. hotel room in June 2018.

The trial is expected to last about eight weeks.