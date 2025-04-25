New jury selected in sexual assault trial of former junior hockey players

A new jury has been selected for the retrial of five former junior hockey players.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, and Cal Foote, are accused of sexual assault.

The new 14-person jury comprises nine women and five men.

A mistrial was declared Friday morning, resulting in the dismissal of the previous jury, which consisted of 11 women and three men.

A publication ban prevents the reporting of why the mistrial was declared.

Justice Maria Carroccia announced the mistrial, stating, “I’m sorry to have to tell you I’ve declared a mistrial in this case. As a result of that, this jury is going to be discharged, you are free to go.” She did not elaborate on the reason for the mistrial at that time, only indicating that a matter requiring discussion with the lawyers had arisen.

The players, who have pleaded not guilty, are accused of an incident that allegedly took place in a London, Ont. hotel room in June 2018.

Because Monday is the day of the federal election, Carroccia said it will be a “short day” to allow everybody the opportunity to vote.

Instead of getting underway Friday, Carroccia said, “we will start fresh Monday morning.”