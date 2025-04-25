Newfoundland and Labrador offshore oil industry hoping election brings sea change

The Stena Drillmax is shown at anchor in the harbour at Bay Bulls, N.L., on May 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

ST. JOHN’S — Members of Newfoundland and Labrador’s offshore oil industry are hoping a new federal government focused on Canadian economic sovereignty will reignite a sector they say has been stymied by unfavourable policy.

Charlene Johnson, chief executive of the sector’s industry association, Energy N.L., says policies from the Liberal government under former prime minister Justin Trudeau have had a chilling effect on oil and gas development in the province.

However, she says energy security is now top of mind for Canadians as trade tensions persist with United States President Donald Trump, and there are untapped oil and gas resources in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Johnson sent a letter to the three major parties asking for their stance on issues such as proposed legislation that would force oil and gas companies to slash their greenhouse gas emissions.

She got a response from two parties: the NDP, whose answers focused on renewable energy, and the Conservatives, who vowed to scrap the proposed emission rules and shorten approval times.

Johnson says she was disappointed that the Liberals didn’t respond, but she’s been encouraged by comments from party leader Mark Carney that suggest his approach to oil and gas will be different from his predecessor’s.

Industry consultant Rob Strong was blunt, saying the positions and policies of Steven Guilbeault — Trudeau’s environment minister — and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson have got to go.

