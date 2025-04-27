11 confirmed dead in ‘mass casualty event’ at Vancouver Filipino festival

CTV’s Kraig Krause has the latest on the car ramming attack that police say was not an act of terrorism.

VANCOUVER — Eleven people have been confirmed dead after a man drove an SUV into a crowd celebrating at a Filipino community street festival Saturday.

The Vancouver Police Department provided an update on the devastating incident Sunday, calling it the “darkest day in our city’s history.”

Interim Chief Const. Steve Rai said it’s possible the death toll will rise further in the coming days.

“It’s impossible to overstate how many lives have been impacted forever,” Rai said, adding that dozens were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Rai said police are still trying to ascertain the motive, but are confident it was not an act of terrorism.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, has not been charged and his name is not yet being released.

“The driver of the vehicle was the lone occupant, and he was arrested at the crime scene by members of the Vancouver Police Department after bystanders and witnesses intervened to detain him,” Rai said.

“I can tell you that the person we have in custody does have a significant history of interactions with police and health-care professionals related to mental health.”

The event drew tens of thousands of people to the streets of South Vancouver to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day.

Lapu-Lapu is an Indigenous leader of the Philippines, famous for his resistance against Spanish colonization and for winning the Battle of Mactan on April 27, 1521.

The B.C. government proclaimed April 27 to be Lapu-Lapu Day in 2023, and the group Filipino B.C. began organizing the annual Vancouver block party last year.

The interim chief said he knows one of the questions at the forefront of people’s minds is whether anything could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

Rai said the City of Vancouver and police conducted a joint risk assessment prior to the event and decided that “dedicated police officers and heavy vehicle barricades would not be deployed at the festival site.”

Nevertheless, he said he is confident the safety plan was “sound.”

A vehicle plowed into the crowd at a Filipino street festival in South Vancouver on Saturday evening, leaving multiple people dead and others injured.

Authorities said one suspect, identified only as a 30-year-old Vancouver man, was apprehended by bystanders then taken into custody by police once they arrived at the scene.

The shocking incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Lapu-Lapu Day celebration, held near the busy intersection of Fraser Street and East 41st Avenue.

Witnesses said a black vehicle went through the crowd at high speed, sending victims flying.

‘Everything’s on the table,’ interim police chief says

Authorities have not publicly confirmed how many people were killed or injured, but the Vancouver Police Department described the incident as a “mass casualty” event, and said there were “several” fatalities.

Speaking to reporters after midnight, interim Police Chief Steve Rai declined to give an estimate on the number of victims.

“It would be unfair to the facts of the case and unfair to the families to release any numbers at this point,” Rai said.

Police have shared few details on the suspect, except that he was alone in the vehicle. The interim chief did not comment on whether investigators believe the incident was targeted or accidental, but said “everything’s on the table.”

Rai also revealed the suspect driver was “known to police in certain circumstances,” but would not confirm whether the man has a criminal record or whether any of his previous interactions were related to mental health issues.

“There is no further danger to the public,” he said.

As of early Sunday morning, authorities had not changed security plans for the Vancouver Sun Run, a 10-kilometre race that was attended by more than 45,000 people last year. Rai said police would have a “full, robust deployment” of officers at the event as normal.

Disturbing videos circulating on social media

Graphic video captured in the aftermath of the incident shows paramedics and bystanders assisting injured victims on the road.

In another recording shared with CTV News, at least 10 people can be seen suffering injuries, many of which appear to be serious.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was among the attendees at the Lapu-Lapu Day event, but left before the vehicle arrived.

“This is so horrific, I don’t even know what to say,” Singh said Saturday night. “I was just there, and I just imagine the faces of the kids that I saw smiling and dancing.”

“I just want the Filipino community to know that we stand with you,” he added. “Everyone’s standing with you, and we’re going to stand with you in whatever comes the next days.”

One witness told CTV News he and a friend were walking home near the festival shortly before the crowd was struck, and saw a black vehicle being driven “erratically.”

“The car was accelerating quite quickly,” Colton Lillico said. “We thought it was very strange and reckless.”

Colton Lillico said they walked past the vehicle after the driver performed a U-turn near St. George Street and 43rd Avenue.

A black vehicle with a damaged hood can be seen at the festival in videos of the aftermath of the incident, in the middle of a roadway lined with food trucks and emergency vehicles.

Condolences from political leaders

The incident prompted a flood of condolences, including from Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, B.C. Premier David Eby and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific events at today’s Lapu-Lapu Day event,” said Sim, in a social media post. “We will work to provide more information as soon as we can.”

A statement from Poilievre described the incident as a “senseless attack.”

