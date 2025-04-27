‘A powerful moment’: Gov. Gen. Simon reflects on pope’s apology to residential school survivors following his funeral

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Pope Francis's 2022 visit to Canada and the heartfelt apology he delivered to Indigenous communities.

Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon says Pope Francis’s apology to Indigenous communities during his 2022 visit to Canada will forever be a powerful moment in the ongoing journey of reconciliation.

Speaking with CTV News following the pontiff’s funeral on Saturday, Simon, who represented Canada at the service in St. Peter’s Square, recalled his heartfelt words during what he called a ‘pilgrimage of penance’ across Canada.

For Simon, the pope’s apology — and his sincerity throughout his time visiting Canada — was a testament to his commitment to reconciliation.

“The apology was very emotional,” she shared, adding that Pope Francis’ humility and compassion during the apology to survivors of the residential school system was a defining moment.

“I felt the emotion. His words were powerful — ‘I am sorry’ — and his sincerity touched everyone he spoke to.”

The Governor General, who is Inuk, had the opportunity to travel with the pope to multiple locations during his visit, including Alberta, Quebec, and Nunavut.

Simon recalled the emotional impact of the pope’s meeting with Inuit survivors, a particularly significant moment for her.

“When the pope walked around and put his hand on the shoulders of the survivors in Nunavut, there was so much compassion in that simple gesture,” she said.“He made sure he wasn’t rushing. It was clear that he was genuinely listening, and that left a lasting impression.”

Simon emphasized that Pope Francis’s apology was an important step in the ongoing process of healing and reconciliation.

“He was very down to earth and very empathetic to everyone he spoke to,” Simon recalled. “He was compassionate.”

“The pope’s visit and apology were significant moments, but the healing continues, and it requires all of us to remain engaged and supportive of Indigenous communities as they continue to share their stories and heal from the trauma.”