‘Grief and solidarity’: B.C. premier addresses carnage at Vancouver Filipino festival

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks on the SUV attack that killed several people during a Vancouver street festival.

B.C.’s premier is among those grieving and searching for answers after 11 people were killed by a man who drove an SUV into a Filipino community celebration Saturday.

David Eby, at a news conference Sunday, said he was among the thousands who attended the Lapu Lapu Festival which he described as a joyful event celebrating food, family, culture – honouring a “community in this province that does nothing but give, has nothing but love.”

Police are still trying to determine the motive of the suspect who drove an SUV through the crowd just after 8 p.m. In addition to the 11 confirmed fatalities, dozens were injured and officials have said the death toll could climb in the coming days.

“It’s hard for me, and I know for many people in this moment who feel like friends of ours – who we love, who’ve been attacked – not to feel rage at the man who did this, who murdered innocent people, who destroyed a community celebration,” Eby said.

“We don’t know all the answers yet. We don’t even we don’t know why.”

The premier noted that condolences have been pouring in from around the world and promised the provincial government would do what it can to support the untold number of people and families impacted.

“The grief right now and the solidarity with the Filipino community is not just Vancouver, it’s not just British Columbia, it’s national, and it’s even international,” he said.

“This is a community that is suffering right now. We’re going to put our arms around them. As all British Columbians, we’re going to stand with them, support them – just like they support us every single day in this province. It’s their turn. It’s their turn to get care from us,” he said.

Read more: Filipino community in mourning after Vancouver festival attack

Eby will be meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney later in the day.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is set to speak at 2 p.m. along with the interim chief of the Vancouver Police Department.