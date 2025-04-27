Several killed, suspect arrested after vehicle plows into Filipino street festival in Vancouver, police say  

Police look over a black vehicle believed to be involved in what authorities are calling a "mass casualty" incident at the Lapu-Lapu Day street festival in Vancouver on April 26, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam)

A vehicle plowed into the crowd at a Filipino street festival in South Vancouver on Saturday evening, leaving multiple people dead and others injured.

Authorities said one suspect, identified only as a 30-year-old Vancouver man, was apprehended by bystanders then taken into custody by police once they arrived at the scene.

The shocking incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at a Lapu-Lapu Day celebration, held near the busy intersection of Fraser Street and East 41st Avenue.

Witnesses reporting seeing a black vehicle going through the crowd at high speed, sending victims flying.

‘Everything’s on the table,’ interim police chief says

Authorities have not publicly confirmed how many people were killed or injured, but the Vancouver Police Department described the incident as a “mass casualty” event, and said there were “several” fatalities.

Speaking to reporters after midnight, interim Police Chief Steve Rai declined to give an estimate on the number of victims.

“It would be unfair to the facts of the case and unfair to the families to release any numbers at this point,” Rai said.

Authorities have shared few details on the suspect either, except that he was alone in the vehicle and was previously “known to police in certain circumstances.” The interim chief would not confirm whether the man has a criminal record or whether any of his previous police interactions were related to mental health issues.

Rai did not comment on whether investigators believe the incident was targeted or accidental, but said “everything’s on the table.”

“There is no further danger to the public,” he said.

As of early Sunday morning, authorities had not changed security plans for the Vancouver Sun Run, a 10-kilometre race that was attended by more than 45,000 people last year. Rai said police would have a “full, robust deployment” of officers at the event as normal.

Disturbing videos circulating on social media

Incident at Lapu Lapu Day Victims are tended to after a vehicle drove into the crowd at a Filipino celebration in South Vancouver, B.C., on April 26, 2025.

Graphic video captured in the aftermath of the incident shows paramedics and bystanders assisting injured victims on the road.

In another recording shared with CTV News, at least 10 people can be seen suffering injuries, many of which appear to be serious.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was among the attendees at the Lapu-Lapu Day event, but left before the vehicle arrived.

“This is so horrific, I don’t even know what to say,” Singh said Saturday night. “I was just there, and I just imagine the faces of the kids that I saw smiling and dancing.”

“I just want the Filipino community to know that we stand with you,” he added. “Everyone’s standing with you, and we’re going to stand with you in whatever comes the next days.”

One witness told CTV News he and a friend were walking home near the festival shortly before the crowd was struck, and saw a black vehicle being driven “erratically.”

“The car was accelerating quite quickly,” Colton Lillico said. “We thought it was very strange and reckless.”

Lillico said they walked past the vehicle after the driver performed a U-turn near St. George Street and 43rd Avenue. Minutes later, they heard there were casualties at the event, Lillico said.

A black vehicle with a damaged hood can be seen at the festival in videos of the aftermath, in the middle of a roadway lined with food trucks and emergency vehicles.

Condolences from political leaders

The incident prompted a flood of condolences, including from Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, B.C. Premier David Eby and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific events at today’s Lapu-Lapu Day event,” said Sim, in a social media post. “We will work to provide more information as soon as we can.”

A statement from Poilievre described the incident as a “senseless attack.”

Lapu-Lapu was an Indigenous leader of the Philippines, famous for his resistance against Spanish colonization and for winning the Battle of Mactan on April 27, 1521.

The B.C. government proclaimed April 27 to be Lapu-Lapu Day in 2023, and the group Filipino B.C. began organizing the annual Vancouver block party last year.

With files from CTV News national correspondent Judy Trinh and The Canadian Press