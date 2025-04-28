Man sleeping in his underwear behind the wheel of parked car charged with impaired driving

A Barrie man faces charges after officers allegedly found him sleeping in his underwear in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with open bottles of booze near him.

According to provincial police, the officers were on patrol in Alliston Saturday shortly before 4 a.m. when they located the vehicle with the engine running, partially parked in some bushes. The officers approached the vehicle and reported there were two open bottles of vodka on the seat where the man was sleeping.

“Officers were able to wake the male, at which time he exited the vehicle stumbling on his feet,” the OPP stated in a release. “The male party was slurring his words, and an odour of alcohol was emanating from his breath.”

The accused was arrested and charged with impaired operation and driving with liquor readily available. He was also handed a 90-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days as a result of the charges.

Police remind the public to call 911 or 1-888-310-1122 to report any suspected impaired drivers. “No amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive,” OPP concluded.