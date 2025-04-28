New Westminster teacher identified as one of 11 killed in Lapu Lapu festival tragedy

Members of the Vancouver Police forensics team examine a victim's phone while investigating the scene where a vehicle drove into crowd at a street festival Saturday evening in Vancouver, Sunday, April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

A school in New Westminster has identified one of its teachers as being among the 11 victims who lost their lives during an attack at a festival in Vancouver over the weekend.

In a joint statement released Monday morning, the school district and superintendent Mark Davidson said Kira Salim, teacher-counsellor at Fraser River Middle School and New Westminster Secondary School, was among those killed at the Lapu-Lapu Day Filipino cultural festival on Saturday.

The school community is left “shocked and heartbroken,” the statement said.

“Kira was a valued member of our community whose wisdom and care for our middle and secondary school students had a powerful impact. Their work, and the great spirit they brought to it, changed lives.”

The joint statement said one of the qualities Salim loved most about New Westminster was that it is a small, but mighty community.

“Let us honour them by turning to each other and, through our grief, using the strength and resilience of our community to heal,” it said.

The school says it is offering support to staff and students during this difficult time, with school counsellors available to those who may be struggling to comprehend the news.

“We recognize Kira’s passing may be difficult to process, and that many at Fraser River Middle School and New Westminster Secondary will feel the weight of this loss,” it said.

Adam Kai-Ji Lo, the suspect in the attack, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder and Vancouver police say more charges will likely come when more victims are identified.

B.C.’s Ministry of Health said 32 people were sent to hospitals across the Lower Mainland following Saturday’s attack. Some of them remain in critical or serious condition.

Monday’s sitting at the B.C. legislature in Victoria began with a prayer by Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Kiel Giddens, who addressed the national Day of Mourning for injured and killed workers, as well as the victims of the Lapu-Lapu Day attack.

Speaker Raj Chouhan then led the members in a moment of silence for those affected by the ramming before adjourning the session until Tuesday.

A Sunday night vigil for the victims drew hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Mark Carney an d NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who both placed flowers on a growing memorial.

RJ Aquino from Filipino BC, which organized the Lapu Lapu festival, told the crowd the community is confused, devastated and numbed by the tragedy.

Aquino said there are many people who were at the vigil who witnessed the attack, and others who lost loved ones or were hurt will need care and support.

Vancouver police have said the event was not an act of terror. While a motive is still to be determined, police say the suspect has had multiple mental health interactions with their officers.

The accused in the attack remains in custody. His next court appearance has been scheduled for May 26.