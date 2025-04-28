Teens charged after airport fire in northern Ont. First Nation causes $500K in damage

Two 13-year-olds from Webequie First Nation have been charged with arson and mischief after a fire April 26 caused $500,000 in damage to the community's airport terminal.

Nishnawbe Aski Police Service in Webequie First Nation responded Saturday evening to a report of a structural fire at the airport.

“When officers arrived, they observed and confirmed the terminal building to be on fire,” police said in a news release Monday.

“Community firefighters were also dispatched to help put out the fire and stop it from spreading to nearby structures.”

The fire, which caused “significant damage” to the terminal, was brought under control around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The criminal investigations unit identified the two 13-year-old suspects and arrested one of them Sunday afternoon.

“The second suspect turned themselves in to police that same afternoon,” police said.

Both teenage boys are from Webequie First Nation. Each has been charged with arson causing damage to property and two counts of mischief over $5,000.

Both appeared for bail court on Monday and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.