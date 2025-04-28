Trial set to begin in former world junior hockey players’ sexual assault case

Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Friday, April 29, 2022; New Jersey Devils defenceman Cal Foote before an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023; New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023; Calgary Flames centre Dillon Dube during an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during an NHL hockey game in Uniondale, N.Y., Saturday, April 3, 2021. The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team are facing sexual assault charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Matt Slocum, Paul Sancya, Corey Sipkin

The trial of five former Canadian World Junior Hockey players on sexual assault charges begins today in London, Ont.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, and Callan Foote, have all pleaded not guilty to sexual. McLeod faces an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault, to which he also pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection concluded Friday.

The prosecution will present its opening statement today, outlining the evidence it intends to introduce throughout the trial.

The alleged assault occurred in June 2018, coinciding with a Hockey Canada gala in London, where many team members were present.

To accommodate the federal election, the court proceedings are scheduled to adjourn early today to allow jurors to participate in voting.