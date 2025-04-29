Students in Canada elected the Conservatives in a mock federal election

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida Poilievre cast their votes in the federal election Monday April 28, 2025 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Canadian students elected the Conservatives in a mock election that involved thousands of schools across the country.

More than 900,000 students from 5,900 elementary, intermediate and high schools participated in the vote, which handed the Conservatives a minority government with 165 seats.

The Liberals came in second to form opposition with 145 seats, followed by the Bloc Quebecois with 18, the NDP with 13 and the Green Party with two. Parties need 172 seats to form a majority government.

In the mock election, most leaders won their seats with the exceptions of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green co-leader Jonathan Pedneault. Students learned about elections, political parties, platforms and local candidates before casting their ballots.

Covering all 343 electoral districts, the nationwide exercise was run by Student Vote Canada in collaboration with Elections Canada. Student Vote Canada is a program operated by the Canadian charity CIVIX, which educates students about democracy and elections.