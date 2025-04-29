Judge declares accused in fatal Quebec daycare bus crash not criminally responsible

The scene outside a daycare centre in Laval, Que, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, where a bus crashed killing two children. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

A Quebec Superior Court judge has declared a man not criminally responsible for killing two children and injuring six others when he drove a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare in 2023.

Justice Éric Downs Tuesday accepted the joint recommendation of criminal non-responsibility from the Crown and the defence and concluded Pierre Ny St-Amand was unable to discern right from wrong at the time of the crash.

Psychiatrists for the Crown and the defence both concluded it is likely Ny St-Amand was experiencing psychosis when he drove the bus into the daycare in Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023, killing a four-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl.

One psychiatrist testified that 53-year-old Ny St-Amand had untreated post-traumatic stress disorder from his childhood as an orphan in war-torn Cambodia and might have targeted the daycare as a way of “killing his own past.”

Ny St-Amand had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, as well as assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm in relation to six other children who were injured.

The Crown has indicated it will seek to have Ny St-Amand declared a “high-risk accused,” a designation that would require he face stricter rules around absences from any treatment facility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.