Make-A-Wish Foundation celebrates World Wish Day, 40,000 wishes granted in Canada

Crystal Garrett chats with the folks from Make A Wish about the work they do and how people can help fulfill wishes.

Tuesday is World Wish Day, which is a day celebrating the work being done by the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization which grants wishes to children with critical illness. Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Canada has granted more than 40,000 wishes.

One of those 40,000 kids who had their wish granted was 15-year-old Canon Beazley, who had his wish granted last year. Being a big fan of Halloween, he wished to go to the largest Halloween convention in the world called the TransWorld Halloween and Attraction Show in St. Louis.

“I was the first person to actually wish to go to that, so I got pretty spoiled by all the vendors there and it was a really fun time,” said Beazley in an interview with CTV’s Crystal Garrett on Tuesday.

Make-A-Wish Nova Scotia’s new chapter director, Jessica Feader, was appointed in January. She says she’s thankful to be a part of helping kids get their wishes.

“It’s pretty incredible, wishes create hope and joy for kids with critical illness and our job at Make-a-Wish is to create heartfelt wishes like Canon’s,” said Feader.

Feader adds granting a wish for a child with a critical illness can make a big difference.

“In Canada, every two hours a child is diagnosed with a critical illness, so that’s why the work that we do is so important. We know that a wish when prescribed alongside medical treatment can really help to improve the medical outcome.”

Make-A-Wish says they will triple any donations made on World Wish Day.

“Today we’re asking all Canadians to step-up and become a wish-maker, either by donating, fundraising, or helping spread the word,” said Feader.