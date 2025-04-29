Man accused in mass killing at Vancouver Filipino festival was on leave from hospital

Members of the Vancouver Police forensics team examine the scene where a vehicle drove into a crowd at a Lapu Lapu Day street festival Saturday evening in Vancouver, Sunday, April 27, 2025. Shock and grief rippled through Canada's Filipino community on Sunday as members struggled to come to grips with an attack at a cultural street festival in Vancouver on Saturday that killed 11 people and injured dozens more. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Kai-ji Adam Lo, the man facing multiple murder charges in the attack at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu festival, was under the care of a mental health team and on leave from hospital when he allegedly drove an SUV into the crowd.

Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed those details in an emailed statement Tuesday.

“The alleged driver of the vehicle was under the care of a mental health team and on extended leave in accordance with the Mental Health Act,” a spokesperson wrote.

“Extended leave is intended to help clients maintain their treatment plans while transitioning back to community for ongoing support.”

Eleven people were killed and dozens injured as the Filipino block party in South Vancouver was winding down Saturday.

The health authority said there was “no indication” Lo was a public safety risk.

The Vancouver Police Department will be providing an update on the investigation at 2:30 p.m. PDT.

Lo does not have a criminal record, but police have said he has a history of “significant interactions” with law enforcement and the health-care system due to mental health issues.

The department confirmed Monday that the most recent of such interactions was in a neighbouring jurisdiction on April 25, the day before the deadly attack on the festival.

“That contact was not criminal in nature and did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required,” Addison said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kaija Jussinoja