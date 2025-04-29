Technical glitches hamper evidence presentation in hockey sexual assault case

Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Friday, April 29, 2022; New Jersey Devils defenceman Cal Foote before an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023; New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023; Calgary Flames centre Dillon Dube during an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during an NHL hockey game in Uniondale, N.Y., Saturday, April 3, 2021. The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team are facing sexual assault charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Matt Slocum, Paul Sancya, Corey Sipkin

Plagued by technical issues, little progress was made Tuesday in the sexual assault trial of five former Team Canada World Junior hockey players.

In the brief time that the Crown was able to show evidence, the jury saw more surveillance video as well as cell phone video showing a number of players from the 2018 gold medal team, as well as the complainant, known as E.M.

After extended breaks and an extra long lunch break, Justice Maria Carroccia brought the jury back into the courtroom to tell them they were free to go and, “We will start fresh tomorrow.”

Day 1: Video of ex-junior hockey players at London bar shown during sexual assault trial; court adjourn for day

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter at a hotel room in the city in 2018.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Jurors heard the detailed allegations against the players for the first time Monday as the Crown made its opening submissions.

Prosecutor Heather Donkers told the court the case is not about what jurors believe they would do — or what they think someone should do — in that situation, but rather whether the complainant voluntarily consented to each sexual act at the time it happened.