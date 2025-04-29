Two ridings were won by less than 40 votes in Canada’s federal election

While some ridings were won by thousands of votes in Canada’s 2025 federal election, others are being decided by razor-thin margins.
As of 5 p.m. EDT, at least six candidates were leading or had won their seats by fewer than 500 votes. Underscoring how much every vote can matter in tight races, at least two of these ridings could be decided by fewer than 40 ballots.
Results could change as final votes are tallied. Several of these ridings may also be subject to judicial recounts.
Terra Nova-The Peninsulas, N.L. – 12 votes
In Canada’s tightest race, Liberal incumbent Anthony Germain was declared the winner with only 12 more votes than Conservative rival Jonathan Rowe in this Newfoundland riding. A judicial recount is likely.
Terrebonne, Que. – 35 votes
In another incredibly close contest, Liberal challenger Tatiana Auguste beat Bloc Quebecois incumbent Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné by just 35 votes. A judicial recount is also likely.
Milton East-Halton Hills South, Ont. – 298 votes
Conservative challenger Parm Gill successfully flipped this Ontario seat from Liberal incumbent Kristina Tesser Derksen by 298 votes.
Vancouver Kingsway, B.C. – 308 votes
The NDP could still cling onto this Vancouver seat, with incumbent Don Davies ahead of Liberal challenger Amy Gill by 308 votes. One poll is still being counted.
Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore, Ont. – 359 votes
Conservative Kathy Borrelli has been declared the winner in this Ontario riding after beating Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk by at least 359 votes.
Kitchener Centre, Ont. – 423 votes
The Green Party went from two seats to one after losing this Ontario riding, where Conservative challenger Kelly DeRidder beat incumbent Mike Morrice by at least 423 votes.
What’s a judicial recount?
A judicial recount can occur automatically in very tight races or after an application in cases of errors or irregularities.
Automatic judicial recounts must take place if the number of votes separating the first- and second-place candidates is less than one one-thousandth of the total number of votes that were cast in the riding.
For example, if 50,000 ballots were cast in a riding, a judicial recount would have to occur if the margin of victory was less than 50 votes.