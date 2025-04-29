Two ridings were won by less than 40 votes in Canada’s federal election

A vote sign is posted as a person enters a polling station in the Vancouver East riding on federal election day in Vancouver., on Monday, April 28, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns)

While some ridings were won by thousands of votes in Canada’s 2025 federal election, others are being decided by razor-thin margins.

As of 5 p.m. EDT, at least six candidates were leading or had won their seats by fewer than 500 votes. Underscoring how much every vote can matter in tight races, at least two of these ridings could be decided by fewer than 40 ballots.

Results could change as final votes are tallied. Several of these ridings may also be subject to judicial recounts.

Terra Nova-The Peninsulas, N.L. – 12 votes

In Canada’s tightest race, Liberal incumbent Anthony Germain was declared the winner with only 12 more votes than Conservative rival Jonathan Rowe in this Newfoundland riding. A judicial recount is likely.

Terrebonne, Que. – 35 votes

In another incredibly close contest, Liberal challenger Tatiana Auguste beat Bloc Quebecois incumbent Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné by just 35 votes. A judicial recount is also likely.

Nathalie Sinclair Desgagne In this file photo, former Bloc Quebecois MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagne arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Milton East-Halton Hills South, Ont. – 298 votes

Conservative challenger Parm Gill successfully flipped this Ontario seat from Liberal incumbent Kristina Tesser Derksen by 298 votes.

Parm Gill says Ford a great mayor In this file photo, Conservative MP Parm Gill responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Thursday October 31, 2013 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Vancouver Kingsway, B.C. – 308 votes

The NDP could still cling onto this Vancouver seat, with incumbent Don Davies ahead of Liberal challenger Amy Gill by 308 votes. One poll is still being counted.

Don Davies NDP Health Critic Don Davies responds to a question during a news conference on Parliament Hill, Monday, November 14, 2022 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore, Ont. – 359 votes

Conservative Kathy Borrelli has been declared the winner in this Ontario riding after beating Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk by at least 359 votes.

Kitchener Centre, Ont. – 423 votes

The Green Party went from two seats to one after losing this Ontario riding, where Conservative challenger Kelly DeRidder beat incumbent Mike Morrice by at least 423 votes.

Mike Morrice In this file photo, former Green Party MP for Kitchener Centre Mike Morrice rises in the House of Commons, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

What’s a judicial recount?

A judicial recount can occur automatically in very tight races or after an application in cases of errors or irregularities.

Automatic judicial recounts must take place if the number of votes separating the first- and second-place candidates is less than one one-thousandth of the total number of votes that were cast in the riding.

For example, if 50,000 ballots were cast in a riding, a judicial recount would have to occur if the margin of victory was less than 50 votes.