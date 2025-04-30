LIVE: ‘You’re OK with this?’ Male voice heard asking complainant in ex-world juniors sexual assault trial

The trial continues for five former Canadian world junior hockey players accused of sexual assault. CTV London's Nick Paparella reports.

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is underway Wednesday in a London, Ont. courtroom.

The day started promptly just after 10 a.m. with the jury being brought in. London police Det. Tiffay Waque resumed her testimony by confirming a timeline of events through several videos.

Upwards of 20 videos were shown, all surveillance video from Jack’s bar, player cell phone video and surveillance video from the Delta hotel.

In one video shown to the jury from Michael McLeod’s cell phone, at 3:25 a.m., a man’s voice could be heard asking the complainant, EM, “You’re ok with this though right? you’re OK with this?” EM responded by saying “I’m ok.”

At 4:26 a.m., EM was seen in another video walking in the hotel room with her hair down and just a towel covering her, saying “It was all consensual, are you recording me? OK good, it was all consensual, you are so paranoid, I enjoyed it, it was fine, it was all consensual. I am so sober, that’s why I can’t do this right now.” at which point the video ended.

More video was then shown to the court from 4:47 a.m., where E.M. is seen in the lobby of the Delta hotel, exiting the building and getting into an Uber. Her receipt shows she arrived at an address at 5:08 a.m.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter at a hotel room in London, Ont., in 2018.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here .

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.