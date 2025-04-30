Memorial University names new president as school faces ‘horrible’ morale

Janet Morrison speaks with Memorial University Students' Union director of external affairs Nicolas Keough in St. John's, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Morrison will assume the positions of president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University beginning in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

ST. JOHN’S — Janet Morrison has been named the new president of Newfoundland and Labrador’s only university, which is grappling with crumbling infrastructure, financial shortfalls and low morale.

Morrison is currently the president and vice-chancellor of Ontario’s Sheridan College, and will begin her new role at Memorial University in St. John’s in August.

At a press conference today, Morrison acknowledged the university faces challenges and pledged to take them on by fostering a sense of “shared purpose” among staff and faculty.

Nicolas Keough, a spokesperson with the university’s student union, says he is cautiously optimistic Morrison will be a turning point for the school, where he described morale among students and staff as “horrible.”

Memorial has had a temporary president since 2023, when former president Vianne Timmons was removed from her role after questions arose about her claims of Indigenous heritage.

The university announced a hiring freeze in December to deal with budget concerns, and a report from the province’s auditor general in January found its campuses had about $481 million dollars in maintenance work outstanding.

