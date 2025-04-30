Search continues off Newfoundland for pilot of small aircraft that crashed in ocean

ST. JOHN’S — The search continues today for a pilot whose small aircraft crashed in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday morning, about 225 kilometres off the east coast of Newfoundland.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the single-seat Air Tractor AT-802 took off from the St. John’s International Airport and was being flown to an unspecified destination in Portugal.
A spokesman for the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax says a Canadian Coast Guard ship and two fishing boats are taking part in the search, as are a military Hercules fixed-wing aircraft and a Cormorant search-and-rescue helicopter.
The spokesman confirmed that searchers had found an empty life-raft, an oil slick and other debris near the plane’s last known position.
It remains unclear why the single-engine turboprop was being flown overseas, but transatlantic flights are possible for smaller aircraft specially fitted with auxiliary fuel tanks.
Officials say the search will continue until this afternoon when a reassessment will be made.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2025.