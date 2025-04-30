Third Far North First Nation evacuates due to flooding

A state of emergency was declared in Fort Albany First Nation on Tuesday night due to flooding.

It is the third remote community in Ontario’s Far North to make the declaration after the Ministry of Natural Resources upgraded the flood watch to a warning around 5:25 p.m.

Kashechewan First Nation A little more than two weeks ago, Kashechewan First Nation, located on the north side of the Albany River, started evacuating hundreds of residents due to rising water levels.

Days later, more than 130 vulnerable people and their indoor pets were evacuated from Neskantaga First Nation due to the flooding of its local nursing station.

In Fort Albany, officials are planning a full-scale evacuation.

“We are currently preparing the flight manifest for the first 185 individuals scheduled to depart tomorrow,” the First Nation said in a social media post just before midnight.

“The Town of Cochrane has been identified as the hub host until another hosting community has been identified. We will be having a follow-up meeting with EMO in the morning.”

Canadian Rangers activated

The chief and council said Canadian Rangers have been activated to provide community support services.

“Ontario Power Generation will release water from its dam located up the river. We anticipate a rise in water levels on the river, which will impact both the communities of Fort Albany and Kashechewan,” the First Nation said.

“The particular concern is the Anderson Causeway, which is now less than a foot from overflowing at the lowest point of the causeway. The timing of this situation is concerning, as it is occurring at night when visibility is severely limited.”

Residents living on Anderson Island are “strongly urged” to relocate to Sinclair Island for their safety.

If an emergency arises during the night, the community’s fire truck will sound its siren to alert residents.

OPG is planning to increase the flow at the Kenogami Dam from 1m3/s to 50m3/s Wednesday.

“The flow increase is required to control the water level on Long Lake in accordance with the Aguasabon Water Management Plan,” the community said Wednesday morning just before 11 a.m.