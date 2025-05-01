Day delay in hockey sexual assault trial

The jury at the world junior sexual assault trial saw video of the woman at the centre of the case say it was consensual. CTV London’s Nick Paparella reports.

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

The jury will not sit Thursday in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

Justice Maria Carroccia told the jury that one of the jurors was sick.

“I will release you and I anticipate the juror will be back tomorrow, so we should be able to continue the trial tomorrow,” said Carroccia.

The trial was expected to hear more testimony Thursday from Taylor Raddysh, an NHL player who was also on the 2018 world junior team.

Raddysh, who plays for the Washington Capitals and has not been accused of any wrongdoing, took the stand remotely from Arlington, Va., on Wednesday afternoon.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter in a London, Ont., hotel room in June 2018.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Raddysh told the court he remembers very little about the night of the alleged incident, when many of the team’s members were in town for a gala celebrating the team’s championship victory.

He said he remembers seeing McLeod and another teammate, Boris Katchouk, in McLeod’s hotel room with a woman but can’t recall how the woman was positioned or if she was wearing clothes.

