Going on vacation? Canada has issued travel advisories for these popular destinations

Travellers walk around the Trudeau airport in Montreal on Jan. 3, 2025. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

If you’re travelling outside the country, health and safety are often top of mind.

Before setting off, it’s always wise to check whether your destination has any travel advisories or warnings.

Here are some Canadian government travel advisories that are currently in effect for popular destinations.

Spain

The Canadian government is warning travellers to “exercise a high degree of caution” because of the threat of terrorism in Spain.

The current terrorism threat level in Spain is four, or “high,” on a scale of five.

The Canadian government said there is a threat of terrorism in Europe, with attacks having occurred in several cities.

“In Spain, attacks causing deaths and injuries have taken place,” according to the travel advice. “Further attacks in Spain cannot be ruled out. Further attacks elsewhere in Europe are likely.”

France

Travellers bound for France are advised to “exercise a high degree of caution” because of the “elevated” threat of terrorism.

The threat level in France is currently at 3, or “attack emergency,” which is the highest on the country’s Vigipirate or national alert system.

The Canadian government advises travellers to check French media and online for changes to the threat level.

“Over the past few years in France, several opportunistic and premeditated attacks have occurred,” according to the advisory. “These have resulted in many deaths and injuries. Further attacks are likely.”

Mexico

Travellers are advised to “exercise a high degree of caution” in Mexico due to the frequency of criminal activity and kidnapping.

People are advised to avoid non-essential travel in certain areas in some states such as Chiapas and Chihuahua because of violence and organized crime. Click here for the full list of affected states.

Bahamas

Travellers should “exercise a high degree of caution” in the Bahamas because of high rates of crime, especially in Nassau and Freeport, according to Canada’s travel advice.

Pickpocketing, bag snatching, robberies, carjackings and violent crime occur, even in daylight hours, and crime increases during the holidays, festivals and regattas, the Canadian government warns. The most common crimes against travellers in Nassau and Freeport, according to the Canadian government, are armed robberies, sexual assaults, fraud, burglaries and theft.

Vietnam

Travellers to Vietnam are advised to “exercise a high degree of caution” because petty crime is common. Pickpocketing and purse snatching are prevalent especially in bigger cities during major public holidays such as Tet, or Lunar New Year, travel advice from the federal government says.

Click here to see Canada’s full list of travel advisories for countries.