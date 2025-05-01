Have you travelled abroad for surgery or are considering it? We want to hear from you

A man relaxes as he waits to have a root canal at Meza Dental Care in San Jose, Costa Rica in this June 26, 2009. (AP / Kent Gilbert)

As Canada’s health-care system faces critical shortages and long wait times, more patients are travelling abroad to get the care they need faster.

In December 2024, a study from the Fraser Institute claimed a national median wait time of 30 weeks between referral from a general practitioner and treatment — the longest in the survey’s history and 222 per cent longer than in 1993. The study claims patients waited the longest for orthopaedic surgery and neurosurgery.

According to the Canadian Medical Association, non-emergency surgeries that can be scheduled in advance, like hip, knee and cataract procedures, are being delayed, while a growing number of Canadians — now more than 6.5 million — lack access to a family doctor altogether.

The situation has pushed some to seek treatment outside the country. Destinations like Lithuania, Mexico, and Turkey are drawing interest from Canadians looking for everything from joint replacements to cosmetic procedures. Common motivations include quicker access, lower costs and the ability to combine treatment with travel.

It’s known as medical tourism, and for patients like Edmonton resident Trevor Bukieda, who travelled to Lithuania for hip surgery, it’s a solution worth considering.

Bukieda contacted an Alberta clinic in hopes of having his injury treated. Three weeks later, he received a letter saying he had been accepted for an appointment to see a surgeon in 14 to 16 months.

Losing patience, Bukieda started looking for out-of-country options and found a clinic in Kaunas, Lithuania, that could take him in three months after his most recent X-rays.

“The biggest reason why I chose to go overseas is because once you start waiting, other things start to break down in your system,” Bukieda told CTVNews.ca.

But the federal government warns of serious risks. Complications from surgery abroad can include antibiotic-resistant infections, blood clots and substandard care, due to different infection control standards. Follow-up care in Canada can also be difficult if medical records aren’t shared properly.

Patients are advised to speak with a health-care provider in Canada before travelling, confirm credentials of foreign clinics, and secure proper insurance. Those planning surgery should research accreditation, costs, and aftercare options.

Are you a Canadian who has travelled for surgery or is considering it due to long wait times? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you. Email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

With files from CTV News’ Sissi De Flaviis