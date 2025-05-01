Plaque to mark safe return of ‘Lucky 7’ Newfoundland fishers after days adrift at sea

Fisherman Toby Peddle is embraced by a member of the public in New-Wes-Valley, N.L., at a community event celebrating the rescue of him and six other fishermen, July 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Elling Lien, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

ST. JOHN’S — The Newfoundland and Labrador government is installing a bronze plaque to commemorate the safe return of seven fishermen who survived days at sea in a life-raft after their vessel went down in flames last year.

A news release says the plaque in New-Wes-Valley, N.L., will serve as a reminder of their resilience and strength, and of the risks fish harvesters take to make a living for their families.

The so-called Lucky 7 fishermen were about 250 kilometres away from shore when a fire ignited on their boat — the Elite Navigator — on the night of July 17, 2024.

The men were forced to jump from the burning boat and swim to a life-raft, on which they spent the next 50 hours at the mercy of the waves.

The disappearance of the crew gripped the province, where tragedy at sea is all too common.

But searchers spotted the light from captain Eugene Carter’s last flare, and the fishers were returned home to New-Wes-Valley, where residents held a massive parade in their honour.

A Transportation Safety Board report in March commended the crew for their safety practices, training and skill.

