Texts, videos, and uncertain memories in ex-junior hockey player sexual assault trial

The jury at the world junior sexual assault trial saw video of the woman at the centre of the case say it was consensual. CTV London’s Nick Paparella reports.

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

Taylor Raddysh has taken the stand in the sexual assault trial of five former Team Canada junior hockey players.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter at a hotel room in London, Ont., in 2018.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Raddysh, who was a member of the gold medal-winning team in 2018, and now plays for the Washington Capitals in the NHL, was called as a witness on Wednesday.

He appeared virtually from the Capitals facility in Arlington, VA, and for most of his answers said he didn’t remember much of the night in question.

Raddysh did however confirm that at some point in the night after returning to the Delta hotel in London, he did go to Michael McLeod’s room, 209, and recalled seeing McLeod, team member Boris Kathouck, and a woman.

When asked what he remembered about the woman and where she was, Raddysh said, “Sitting here today, I’m pretty sure she was on the bed,” but said he couldn’t recall if she was clothed or not.

A series of text messages was also shown to the jury — the messages were part of a group chat with members of Team Canada.

At 2:10 a.m. on June 19, 2018, a message in the chat showing as coming from ‘Mikey McLeod’ said “who wants to be in a 3 way quick. 209 - mikey.”

A contact in the chat named as Carter Hart answered, ‘I’m in."

Another text message dated June 26 showed Raddysh texted McLeod saying “Bully [Shawn Bullock, Hockey Canada employee] just called me... said there’s an investigation.”

Day 1: Video of ex-junior hockey players at London bar shown during sexual assault trial; court adjourn for day

Day 2: Technical glitches hamper evidence presentation in hockey sexual assault case

When asked by the Crown about what that meant, Raddysh said he understood the investigation related to “that night in London.”

Raddysh was also asked what he did after getting that call from ‘Bully’ — saying “I called my father.... I messaged Michael McLeod and Brett Howden [Raddysh’s roommate at the hotel]”

Earlier Wednesday London police Det. Tiffay Waque resumed her testimony by confirming a timeline of events through dozens of videos — surveillance footage from Jack’s bar, player cellphone video and surveillance footage from the Delta hotel.

In one video shown to the jury from Michael McLeod’s cell phone, at 3:25 a.m., a man’s voice could be heard asking the complainant, E.M., “You’re ok with this though right? you’re OK with this?” EM responded by saying “I’m ok.”

At 4:26 a.m., EM was seen in another video walking around the hotel room with her hair down and just a towel covering her, saying: “It was all consensual, are you recording me? OK good, it was all consensual, you are so paranoid, I enjoyed it, it was fine, it was all consensual. I am so sober, that’s why I can’t do this right now.” at which point the video ended.

More video was shown to the court from 4:47 a.m., where E.M. is seen in the lobby of the Delta hotel, exiting the building and getting into an Uber. Her receipt shows she arrived at an address at 5:08 a.m.

Alex Formenton’s lawyer Daniel Brown was given the opportunity to crosss-examine Waque and asked her mostly about the layout of Jack’s bar, and the steps taken in the investigation, including whether investigators reached out to the bar to find out how much alcohol E.M may have consumed, based on what was seen in surveillance video.

Raddysh is expected to resume his testimony on Thursday morning.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here .

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.