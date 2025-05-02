Alberta Premier Smith punts suggestions she’s stoking separatism talk as First Nations Chiefs issue warning

First Nations leaders in Alberta have sent Premier Danielle Smith a cease and desist letter for separatism talk. CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski reports.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is deflecting accusations that she’s stoking the fires of separatism, despite her government moving to lower the bar for holding a referendum.

Earlier this week, Smith’s government proposed legislation that would make it easier for citizens to call for a vote to secede from Canada, drawing heated condemnation from Indigenous leaders who warn it would violate treaties.

A vocal set of right-wing supporters are pushing for an Alberta exit following the federal Liberals’ election win Monday.

Smith told reporters Thursday that she won’t presuppose what questions Albertans might bring to a ballot.

“I’m not going to prejudge what citizens are going to do for a petition,” Smith said.

Asked if she would acknowledge that she has opened the door for separatism to gain ground in the province, Smith pointed to recent polling that pegged support at 25 per cent, or 30 per cent with a federal Liberal election win.

“That seems to me that the majority of people are not in favour,” she said.

Smith wants to see citizen-led initiatives on whatever issues Albertans feel strongly about, she said, and the proposed legislation has long been in the works.

“It gives all Albertans an opportunity to play a direct role in the democratic process by inviting them to have a direct say on issues.”

When it comes to her own feelings about the province leaving Confederation, Smith reiterated that she supports a sovereign Alberta within a united Canada.

In March, she threatened a “national unity crisis” if the next prime minister doesn’t acquiesce to a list of her demands within six months.

Smith also talked about forming what she calls a “What’s Next” panel to hear how Albertans want to push back against the status quo in Ottawa.

Earlier this week, United Conservative Party president Rob Smith responded to a comment on social media calling for a path to making Alberta independent or America’s 51st state.

He pointed to the premier’s announcement: “It’s in there.”

“This announcement is giving you the pathway some of you are seeking today,” he said.

As the bill works its way through debate in the legislature, First Nations chiefs are warning against any talk of separatism.

“If they’re not happy living in this country, anybody who wants to separate — the premier included — they can gladly go live in any other country that they wish around the world, but they will not be taking any treaty or inherent lands away with them,” said Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak.

“They can take the dirt that their ancestors brought from their territory with them under their fingernails,” she said.

In a Wednesday letter, Chief Sheldon Sunshine of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and Mikisew Cree First Nation Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro call on the premier to stand down, saying her statements and action violate treaties.

“You are attempting to manufacture a national unity crisis — by enabling a referendum on separation and a fanatical cell of individuals — at the exact moment when Canadians need to unite against Donald Trump’s America,” the Alberta chiefs wrote.

In a second letter, they also ask Prime Minister Mark Carney to “get the province of Alberta in line.”

Piikani Nation Chief Troy Knowlton also says in a letter that it’s understandable many in the West are frustrated their rejection of the federal Liberal party in the election didn’t play out elsewhere. But Alberta doesn’t have the authority to interfere with or negate treaties, he says.

“That frustration has led to several initiatives seemingly designed to give Albertans a path to renegotiation of Confederation or indeed separation,” Knowlton wrote.

Tuesday’s bill, if passed, would change citizen-initiated referendum rules to require a petition signed by 10 per cent of the eligible voters in a previous general election — down from 20 per cent of registered voters. Applicants would also get 120 days, rather than 90, to collect the required 177,000 signatures.

“Some organizers are claiming that they are already gathering signatures at a rate that could reach that threshold,” says Knowlton.

Alberta Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson told reporters that the government respects treaties, and Indigenous people are also welcome to introduce their own referendum petitions.

“A lot of people have a lot of opinions in Alberta, so we have to listen to everybody,” he said.

Opposition NDP Indigenous relations critic Brooks Arcand-Paul said that with other changes in the proposed bill, including the removal of vouching at the polls, the premier also wants to disenfranchise Indigenous voters.

“She’s not putting the flames to bed. She’s not putting any water on these talks of separation,” he said.

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has said the premier is stoking anger and fear, playing recklessly with the future of the country, and encouraging any talk of separatism risks driving away business and capital.

It’s clear it never even occurred to the premier that she should check with Indigenous people first, he said.

“We all know this is pandering to her base on separatism. Premier, don’t take citizens for fools.”

Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press

With files from Alessia Passafiume in Ottawa

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.