Conservative MP gives up seat for Pierre Poilievre to run in byelection

Conservative MP-elect Damien Kurek is giving up his seat in Battle River-Crowfoot to make room for Pierre Poilievre to run there in a byelection.

On Friday, the Conservative Party announced Conservative MP-elect Damien Kurek will resign to allow Poilievre to run in an upcoming byelection.

Kurek was first elected in the Alberta riding of Battle River—Crowfoot in 2019.

The Conservatives handily won that riding on Monday with nearly 82 per cent of the vote.

In a post to X on Friday, Poilievre said, “It is with humility and appreciation that I have accepted Damien Kurek’s offer to resign his seat.”

He also wrote that he “will work to earn the trust of the good people of Battle River-Crowfoot” and “will continue to hold the Liberal minority government to account until the next federal election, when we will bring real change to all Canadians.”

In a significant upset, Poilievre lost in the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton – a seat he’s held for 20 years – by more than 4,300 votes to Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy.

But despite losing his seat and leading the party to its fourth failed attempt to defeat the Liberals, Poilievre appears to have support from the party for now.

Poilievre is “absolutely” staying on, former leader and re-elected Conservative MP for the riding of Regina-Qu’Appelle Andrew Scheer told CTV Power Play on Wednesday.

While Poilievre remains the leader of the Conservative Party, he is no longer the leader of the Official Opposition after losing his riding. The party will now look to find an interim leader to lead the party in the House of Commons until Poilievre finds a new seat.

The Conservative Party caucus is set to meet for the first time since losing the federal election on Tuesday, according to an internal memo obtained by CTV News.

The meeting is being called to “exercise provisions set out in the Reform Act contained in Section 49 of the Parliament of Canada Act,” the memo reads.

Through the Reform Act — an initiative from Ontario Conservative MP Michael Chong that came into effect in 2015 — the caucus can vote on giving themselves four key internal powers for the coming session, including the ability to review and remove their party leader and elect an interim replacement.

If Conservatives want to forge ahead with a leadership review, 20 per cent of caucus would need to sign a formal agreement to trigger the process, and then it would require a majority of caucus members to vote to remove the leader through a secret-ballot process.

In 2022, the party used those powers to oust former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole months following months of turmoil in the wake of the 2021 federal election loss.

Carney will call byelection ASAP

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is ready to call a byelection “as soon as possible” to allow Poilievre to find a new seat.

“I’ve already indicated to Mr. Poilievre that if it’s the decision of him and the Conservative Party to trigger, if I can put it that way, a byelection, I will ensure that it happens as soon as possible,” Carney said when speaking to reporters on Friday for the first time since winning the election.

“No games, nothing. Straight.”

Carney not seeking formal pact with NDP

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Carney also said he would not be seeking a formal agreement with the NDP, despite his party being four seats short of a majority government.

“No, short answer, no,” Carney said.

“We campaigned on a very clear set of objectives, very clear policies to back those up, and we received the highest number of votes in Canadian history,” Carney added.

“Yes, it is not quite a majority, but highest number of votes.”

Back in 2022, the Liberals – who also had a minority government under former prime minister Justin Trudeau – struck a supply-and-confidence agreement with the NDP, during which the NDP would offer support to the Liberals in exchange for commitment on shared priorities. Outgoing NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh ended the deal early in September 2024.

Following the election, the NDP are now weakened after only winning seven seats and losing official party status. Twelve seats are required to achieve that status.

In an interview with CTV Power Play on Wednesday, NDP National Campaign Director Jennifer Howard said she is not concerned with NDP MPs being lured over to the government benches.

“I know those seven people. I’ve worked with them. They are strong New Democrats. But I also would say, you know, floor crossers are punished in this country. People voted for New Democrats. Anyone who voted New Democrat in this election and elected an NDP MP expects to get an NDP MP,” Howard said.

Carney is expected to swear in a new cabinet the week of May 12 and recall Parliament on May 26. King Charles III will also deliver the speech from the throne on May 27.

With files from CTV News‘ Rachel Aiello and Abigail Bimman