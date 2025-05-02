CRA won’t renew contracts for more than 1,000 term workers, union says

Canada Revenue Agency national headquarters in Ottawa on Friday, June 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency won’t renew contracts for more than 1,000 term workers across the country later this month, says the union representing them.

The Union of Taxation Employees says the employees have been informed that their contracts won’t be renewed when they expire on May 16.

Marc Brière, the union’s national president, says the move is “insensitive” and builds on cuts announced by the CRA under the previous government.

He says fewer staff members in contact centres means longer wait times, slower service and “growing frustration” for taxpayers and businesses.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has committed to undertaking a review of the public service and government spending to boost productivity, and has promised to cap, not cut, public service employment.

Brière says the union calls on Carney and his government to “immediately stop these cuts,” which he says amount to a direct attack on public services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press