Judge orders psychiatric tests to see if Vancouver festival suspect fit for trial

Candles burn at a memorial for the Lapu Lapu Day block party tragedy in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/ The Canadian Press)

A judge has ordered that mental health professionals assess whether the suspect in last weekend’s Vancouver street festival attack that killed 11 people is fit for trial.

Thirty-year-old Adam Kai-Ji Lo, who is facing eight charges of second-degree murder, has appeared in Vancouver provincial court on a day of mourning in British Columbia for those killed in last Saturday’s vehicle-ramming attack on the Filipino community’s Lapu Lapu Day festival.

He appeared by video, wearing red prison fatigues and sitting on a blue couch in a white-brick holding cell.

Judge Reg Harris set Lo’s next appearance for May 30.

Adam Kai-Ji Lo Adam Kai-Ji Lo made a court appearance by video on Friday, May 2, 2025. (CTV News)

Friday’s application hearing and the case are subject to a broad publication ban that Harris says is “to protect the fairness of the trial process.”

Harris, who allowed the order of a psychiatrist assessment to be reported, says the purpose of the ban is not to restrict public information, but to “protect the process going forward.”

Lo mostly sat motionless with his arms at his sides, but occasionally bit his nails and fidgeted as he waited for the hearing to begin.

Lo’s lawyer Mark Swartz, who also appeared by video link, has not responded to interview requests.

The court appearance came on the official day of mourning for those killed when an SUV drove through the festival.

Commemorations will include a memorial mass at the Holy Rosary Cathedral in Vancouver.

Premier David Eby said Friday that it’s time for British Columbia to give back to the Filipino community on the day of remembrance and “take steps to ensure such an atrocity never happens again.”

Eby said in a statement that it’s a day to come together to grieve those lost, comfort the injured and support witnesses “whose lives will never be the same after seeing this shocking attack.”

A community spokesman said the official day of mourning was part of the healing process but “certainly not the end of it.”

RJ Aquino with Filipino BC, the group that organized the Lapu Lapu Day event, said the government’s designation of the day of mourning showed the significance of the tragedy in the history of the province and the city.

Aquino said the community was receiving support from around the world, while memorials to those killed and the dozens hurt continue to grow.

He said additional support from the City of Vancouver, as well as the provincial and federal governments, will be needed to counter the impact of the attack.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said the attack represented “one of the darkest days in our city’s history.”

“A celebration meant to uplift community, culture and pride was shattered by an unthinkable act of violence,” he wrote in a statement Friday to mark the day of mourning.

“The pain caused by this tragedy has been felt far beyond the festival grounds, impacting families, friends, and loved ones across Vancouver and throughout British Columbia. We are devastated. We are heartbroken. And we are standing together in grief and in solidarity.”

Eby, who is expected to address the mass, said the day of mourning gives B.C. residents time to reflect on those who died or were injured as they show solidarity with the Filipino community.

Schools and other public offices remained open, but Eby said he expected employers to be understanding if people wish to attend events or mark the day in their own way.

He said in his statement that it’s “difficult for anyone in British Columbia not to have been touched in some way by a member of the Filipino Canadian community.”

“Filipino Canadians have a well-earned reputation as a giving community. Now, it is our turn to give back. To offer care. To offer solace. To offer hugs and support. To take steps to ensure such an atrocity never happens again,” he said.

“This attack will not stop the people of Vancouver and British Columbia from gathering. We will continue to celebrate our rich cultures, religions and heritages. These festivals are highlights of life in our multicultural province and a deep expression of who we are.”

He said British Columbia stands in solidarity with the grieving Filipino Canadian community.

“I know this community and our province will emerge from this horrific event stronger than ever.”

The British Columbia Prosecution Service said Friday’s court appearance came after Lo’s lawyer requested the appearance be moved ahead from the previously scheduled date of May 26.

Police have said more charges are expected against Lo.

This report by Darryl Greer and Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press, was first published May 2, 2025.