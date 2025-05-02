LIVE: E.M. will be on the stand Friday in sex assault trial of former junior hockey players

The jury will not sit Thursday in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

Testimony of two former Team Canada junior hockey players has wrapped up in the sexual assault trial of five of their teammates on Friday, and next to take the stand will be the complainant in the case.

The woman, who can only be identified as E.M. will appear virtually from another room in the court house.

NHLer Taylor Raddysh was first on the stand Friday morning and was questioned by the Crown, mostly about what he saw and remembers of the night of June 18 and into the early morning hours of June 19, at the Delta hotel in downtown London.

Numerous times during testimony, Raddysh answered by saying “sitting here today, I can’t remember.”

For a portion of his testimony, he was allowed to use his 2018 transcripts from a police interview.

When asked about going into hotel room 209, the room registered to Michael McLeod, Raddysh said he remembered seeing the complainant, E.M. on the bed under the blankets, using a pillow against the head board.

He said he couldn’t recall whether she was clothed.

During cross-examination, defence council for Cal Foote suggested that E.M. told authorities in her 2018 interview with authorities that she was “naked on the bed exposed.”

In response to what E.M. said in her previous interview, Raddysh said: “I don’t really remember that. But I did not state that in my transcript [In 2018], which I for sure would have been telling the truth, and that for sure would be, I would think something hard to forget and something I would remember.”

Raddysh has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Boris Katchouk appeared after Raddysh and recalled entering the Delta hotel with a slice of pizza.

When asked by the Crown where he went when he got back to the hotel, he said, “As I was walking back to my room, I walked and saw Micheal McLeod… just outside of his door… Mikey asked me to go inside of his room and I obliged.”

Katchouk went on to say, “As I entered the room there was a woman laying on the bed… I saw a woman laying on the bed under the sheets as I was talking to Mikey.

When asked about [E.M.’s] physical position, Boris said he couldn’t recall. He then referred to his transcript from a previous interview to refresh his memory and said, “all I could see was her head… I could not [tell if she was waring clothing.]

While he was in room 209, Katchouk said at one point McLeod left the room and said, “When Mikey [McLeod] came back into the room… [Taylor] Raddysh was with him.” Katchouk said he, McLeod and Raddysh spoke briefly and Raddysh said ‘Hey Bo [Boris], lets get out of here,’ and we did that.” Saying he, Katchouk, stood up and walked out of the room and went straight back to his room on the same floor.

It was presented in court that in previous interviews with authorities, Katcouk described E.M as “playful” and “flirty.” Katchouk confirmed those responses on Friday.

McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

It’s expected E.M. will be on the witness stand after the lunch break.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here .

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.