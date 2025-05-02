Why King Charles delivering Canada’s speech from the throne is more than just a royal formality

Prime Minster Mark Carney says he’s in politics to do ‘big things’ and announces King Charles will be delivering the throne speech.

LONDON, ENGLAND — Afua Hagan is a contributor to CTVNews.ca, focusing on the Royal Family. Based in London and Accra, Hagan is a regular commentator on the Royals across a variety of U.K. and international outlets.

When King Charles III rises to deliver Canada’s speech from the throne on May 27, it will be far more than a ceremonial moment steeped in tradition. It will be a defining signal of a modern monarchy stepping fully into its constitutional role.

As the first monarch to deliver this address in nearly 50 years, Charles is not just continuing a ritual, but subtly reshaping its relevance in the 21st-century marked by political uncertainty, cultural transformation, and evolving attitudes toward the Crown.

This speech is history in real time – where the symbolism of the sovereign meets the realities of a changing nation, one that faces aggression from its nearest neighbour. The last time Canada’s monarch delivered the speech from the throne in Canada was Queen Elizabeth II in 1977.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II reads the Throne Speech in the Senate Chambers Oct. 18, 1977, officially opening the session of Parliament. Prime Minister Trudeau sits to the right of the Queen. (CP PHOTO)

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s announcement about King Charles has caught everyone’s attention. Headlines have focused on the King’s health and cancer diagnosis lately.

“This is an historic honour which matches the weight of our times,” said Carney, adding, “On Monday, Canadians elected a new government to stand up to President Trump and to build a strong economy.”

This latest development shows a strong assertion of Canadian sovereignty. The timing is particularly significant. Carney faces urgent economic challenges as the country recovers from the pandemic, whilst King Charles III shows his steadfast dedication to royal duties despite his cancer treatment. His decision to make this trip proves his commitment as Canada’s head of state in the face of American aggression.

The royal address comes at a defining moment in Canadian politics. The speech will state Carney’s government’s vision right after his election when the nation needs direction. The monarch adds constitutional legitimacy to this agenda and strengthens the historic bond between Crown and Parliament.

This royal constitutional duty means way beyond ceremonial pomp. The throne speech marks Parliament’s formal opening and outlines the government’s legislative agenda in Canada’s parliamentary system. No official business can take place until someone delivers this vital address.

PM Carney meeting King Charles King Charles III, left, holds an audience with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, at Buckingham Palace in London, England, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool)

This moment unfolds when people around the world are questioning the purpose and importance of the monarchy. In the Commonwealth and other regions, many might wonder: Does the institution still serve its role? Does it represent the diversity and changing realities of the nations it stands for? Charles, as King, faces the challenge of balancing tradition with modern ways. His reign has already shown efforts like speaking out on climate issues and promoting inclusivity. Now, he stands in front of the Canadian Parliament and the people to navigate this delicate path.

The world will be paying attention to this historic speech. Another layer makes this even more urgent. Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has issued direct threats toward Canada, maintaining he wants Canada to be the 51st state of America. Trump has promised economic payback and more trade tensions if the country tries to resist.

In Canada, a constitutional monarchy where the King serves as head of state, this kind of global instability highlights the value of steady institutions and symbolic leadership. Watching King Charles give the speech from the throne – calm and focused on his role – serves as a sharp contrast to the unpredictable nature of Trump and leaders like him.

This also sends a strong message to Trump, a reminder, if you will, that Canada is a sovereign nation that cannot be taken over by him or anyone else. The King is head of state, and whilst his presence reinforces this for Trump, it also makes a compelling case for the Crown’s ongoing role in Canadian governance through his personal dedication.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, PRINCE PHILIP Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip seated in their thrones in the Senate Chambers wait for Members of Parliament to be called to hear the Queen read the Throne Speech Oct. 18, 1977, officially opening the session of Parliament. (CP PHOTO)

When times are uncertain, tradition can seem either disconnected or comforting. This year, King Charles travelling to Canada to carry out this important constitutional duty, feels like the latter. His role might not dictate policy, but it carries a message. It shows stability, resilience, and continuity – traits we need in today’s world.

This event is more than just a royal formality. It serves as a significant moment of symbolism, both for the nation of Canada and beyond. It reminds us that even in a divided world, some of the oldest institutions can still hold relevance.