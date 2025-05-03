Newfoundland and Labrador Liberals to choose new leader – and premier – Saturday

John Abbott, left, is shown in St.John's on Dec. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie. John Hogan, right, addresses a press conference in St. John's on Nov. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. Abbott and Hogan are running to be the next leader of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberals.

ST. JOHN’S — Newfoundland and Labrador’s Liberals will select a new leader on Saturday after Premier Andrew Furey shocked the province in February by announcing he would step down and return to medicine after almost five years in power.

Two former members of Furey’s cabinet are vying for the role: John Hogan, the former health minister, and John Abbott, the ex-minister of housing, mental health and addictions. Both stepped down from their portfolios in March to announce their bids for party leader.

Abbott’s platform is focused on seniors, housing and expanding cell service; Hogan zeroed in on health care, affordability and finalizing a high-stakes energy deal with Quebec that promises $225 billion in revenue over the next 50 years.

In his resignation speech in February, Furey, an orthopedic surgeon, said he never intended to be a career politician.

Whoever replaces him will inherit considerable challenges. The province expects to end the current fiscal year in April 2026 with a net debt of $19.4 billion, which is almost twice as much as it will spend in the year.

Newfoundland and Labrador is home to about 540,000 people who are spread out across a vast area, mostly in coastal fishing towns home to fewer than 1,000 people. It is difficult and expensive to provide services to such a sparsely populated region where many small communities are hours away from larger centres.

The province is also home to the most rapidly aging population in the country; roughly a quarter of its residents are 65 years or older.

Abbott and Hogan have been visiting party voters across the province to pitch their leadership platforms. During Abbott’s travels, people told him they are worried about the cost of living, particularly for seniors, and the possible impacts of tariffs threatened by United States President Donald Trump, he said. His promises include a basic income program for seniors living below the poverty line.

Though both leadership hopefuls took office at the same time, Abbott is pitching himself as the more experienced candidate, given his previous years as a senior executive in various government departments.

“I’m a person that is trusted and can get things done,” Abbott said in a recent interview, adding that voters recognize his experience and see him as someone well-suited to build a strong relationship with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Hogan said the voters he’s spoken to are concerned about the cost of living, especially for families and seniors. They’re also eager to see the final Quebec energy deal signed.

“Seniors are who built Newfoundland and Labrador,” Hogan said in an interview. “They want to live here and stay in their communities. I think we need to prioritize that.”

Hogan worked as a lawyer at a small firm before he was elected to government. His legal work, he said, was a lot like running a small business. He’s also been the justice minister and the attorney general.

Hogan has two young children, aged eight and three, and understands how difficult it is to afford to raise a family, he said.

Aside from health, Abbott has held the transportation and infrastructure portfolio.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liberals are set to elect a new leader on Saturday afternoon during a convention at a downtown hotel in St. John’s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2025.

Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press